HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $28,646.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00858059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00100157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041065 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

