Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of H stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

