HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

