Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,260. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

