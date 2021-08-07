Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $419.21 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

