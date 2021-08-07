Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $419.21 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
