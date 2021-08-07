HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

