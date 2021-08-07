HSBC’s (HSBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 409.85 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.68. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £83.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

