HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

