Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

