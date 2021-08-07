Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.74. 4,706,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

