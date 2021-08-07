Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 650.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

