Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,444 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,108.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 198,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $391.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.