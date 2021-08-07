Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $896.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

