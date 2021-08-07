Howland Capital Management LLC Has $851,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FIL Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 223.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

