Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. 237,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,097. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

