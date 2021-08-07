Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

