Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

