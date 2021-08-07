Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

