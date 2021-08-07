HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $509,585.55 and $1.33 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

