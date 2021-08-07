Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 151.40 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.73. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.39 ($4.17). The company has a market cap of £778.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

