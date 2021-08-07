HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded HLS Therapeutics to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.68. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -18.89%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.