Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.59

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and traded as low as $83.75. Hino Motors shares last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hino Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

