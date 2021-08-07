Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,200 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

