Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 214,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

APEN stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 207.27% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

