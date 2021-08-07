Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

