Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Heska worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heska by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heska by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.38. Heska Co. has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $263.62.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.