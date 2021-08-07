HeroNode (HER) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $241,264.64 and approximately $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00859089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041082 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

