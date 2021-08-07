Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 182.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $23,818,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $7,572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Herc by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $124.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

