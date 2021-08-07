HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG stock traded down €1.92 ($2.26) on Friday, reaching €76.10 ($89.53). 1,966,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

