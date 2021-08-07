Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4403 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

HEINY opened at $55.30 on Friday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

