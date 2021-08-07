Head-To-Head Comparison: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) versus Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Transocean 4.33% -4.42% -2.30%

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.41 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Transocean $3.15 billion 0.71 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -4.55

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Transocean 3 4 0 0 1.57

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Transocean has a consensus price target of $2.86, suggesting a potential downside of 17.39%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Transocean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Transocean on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

