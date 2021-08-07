Head-To-Head Comparison: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -2.64% 10.41% 4.70% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

93.2% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commvault Systems and Infobird’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.81 -$30.95 million $0.82 92.56 Infobird $14.53 million 5.21 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commvault Systems and Infobird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Infobird on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

