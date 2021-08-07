HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HCI Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

