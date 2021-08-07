HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $752,820.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

