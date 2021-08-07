HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $752,820.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE HCA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.