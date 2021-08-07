HC Wainwright Raises Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $121.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

