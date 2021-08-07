Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

HARP stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HARP. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,775 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

