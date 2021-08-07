Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

HARP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

