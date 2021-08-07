Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Harmonic by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Harmonic by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 767,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.