Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

