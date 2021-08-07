Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 785 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

