Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.01. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

