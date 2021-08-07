Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of REZI opened at $31.89 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

