Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €177.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

