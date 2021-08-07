Hammerson plc (HMSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48.

HMSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?

Dividend History for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.