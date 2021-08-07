Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

