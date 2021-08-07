Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 629,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,038. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $337.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.10. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

