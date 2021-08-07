Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,351. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $163,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.