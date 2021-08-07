Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock valued at $77,436,587. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

