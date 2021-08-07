Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,096,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHL stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.