Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 15.26%.

NYSE GHL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 64,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

